LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-07-20

LONDON, JULY 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.50% to $1709.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $6393.00, lead price up by 2.07% to $1850.50, nickel price down by 1.80% to $13525.00, tin price up by 0.80% to $17960.00, zinc price down by 0.23% to $2215.00, molybdenum price stood at $15719.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.