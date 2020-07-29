Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of Iran refer to joint military excercises of Azerbaijan, Turk

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received on July 29 newly appointed Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri. Military attaché of the Iranian embassy to Armenia Mehdi Vejdani was also present at the meeting.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the Armenian Defense Minister congratulated the Iranian Ambassador on the assumption of the post. Davit Tonoyan presented the recent days’ situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line. The sides referred to the fact of using by Azerbaijan great number of UAVs in the north-eastern part of Armenia and the effectiveness of struggling against them.

Considering the regional security issues, the interlocutors exchanged views on the nature of the Turkish-Azerbaijani joint military exercises, their possible impact on regional stability were assessed.

During the meeting the sides discussed the current process and prospects of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation, exchanged views on regional security and international developments.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan