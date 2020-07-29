Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

PM Pashinyan urges to use the opportunity to develop domestic tourism

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan urges to use the situation for better recognizing Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports referring to the issue of restoring air transportation, PM Pashinyan noted that it's a good opportunity to spend holidays in Armenia.

''This is a very good opportunity for us to develop domestic tourism and I am confident that many of our compatriots have not been to many sights of the Republic of Armenia'', Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





