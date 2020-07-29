Situation over coronavirus significantly improves in Armenia – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The situation over novel coronavirus has significantly improved in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a briefing following the Commandant’s Office session.

‘’Based on the data of the recent 4-5 days we can say that we have returned to the level we had at the end of May, in terms of patients in serious situation we have again returned to the level we had at the end of May, while in terms of patients in critical situation we are at the level we had at the beginning of June. Of course, this is a relative comparison, because unfortunately, the number of patients in serious or critical situation has declined not only because of their recoveries, but also deaths. By now Armenia has reported 723 coronavirus-linked deaths’’, Pashinyan said.

308 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,937, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

467 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 27,824.

4 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 723.

The number of active cases stands at 9,165.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 225 (2 new such cases).

So far, 160,380 people have passed COVID-19 testing.