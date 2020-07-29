Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-07-20

YEREVAN, 29 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 484.42 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.95 drams to 569.24 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.69 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.56 drams to 628.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 52.50 drams to 30228.48 drams. Silver price down by 13.10 drams to 366.7 drams. Platinum price up by 227.05 drams to 14686.72 drams.