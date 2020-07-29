Iran’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 300,000

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran has reached 298,909, the healthcare ministry spokesperson said.

2,636 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

196 people have died from the virus in one day, raising the death toll to 16,343.

The total number of recovered patients is 259,116.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan