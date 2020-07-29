President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh Samvel Babayan.

A broad range of issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the security field were discussed. The officials also exchanged views on the ongoing regional developments.

The President of Artsakh highlighted the importance of close and coordinated cooperation between the respective structures of Stepanakert and Yerevan, which, according to him, will contribute to effectively resisting all the emerging challenges.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan