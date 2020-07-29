Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Sergey Ghazaryan appointed Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree today according to which Karlen Avetisyan has been relieved from the position of Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Sergey Ghazaryan has been appointed Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





