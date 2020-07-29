Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1155

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia in the past one day, the authorities said.

The number of confirmed cases has reached 1155.

929 patients have recovered as of now.

The death toll stands at 16.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





All news    

