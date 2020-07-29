Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1155
YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Georgia in the past one day, the authorities said.
The number of confirmed cases has reached 1155.
929 patients have recovered as of now.
The death toll stands at 16.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:12, 05.06.2020
5 ways USAID helps Armenia to develop
15:22, 12.25.2019
2019 was productive year for Armenia-EU relations – political scientist
- 14:45 Armenian side will closely follow process of Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills
- 14:40 President of Artsakh receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia
- 13:40 Mass production of COVID-19 vaccine may start by end of 2020
- 12:38 Sergey Ghazaryan appointed Artsakh’s Permanent Representative to Armenia
- 11:48 Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1155
- 11:33 Artsakh confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:10 COVID-19: Armenia reports 308 new cases, 467 recoveries in one day
- 10:59 Famous Turkish actress marries ethnic Armenian businessman
- 09:36 Situation relatively calm in Armenia-Azerbaijan border
- 09:11 Hands Off Tavush: American-Armenians to provide aid for constructing shelters in border settlements
- 09:02 ‘There is a big risk for 2nd wave of COVID19, all countries must be ready’ – WHO Mission member says
- 08:57 European Stocks - 28-07-20
- 08:56 US stocks down - 28-07-20
- 08:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-20
- 08:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-07-20
- 08:53 Oil Prices Down - 28-07-20
- 07.28-21:50 Armenian producer Sergey Sarkisov's film awarded with Emmy
- 07.28-20:42 Greek FM accuses Turkey of expansionism and Ottoman aspirations
- 07.28-19:19 President of Belarus overcomes asymptomatic COVID-19
- 07.28-19:00 Armenian Community of Switzerland conducts peaceful rally in front of UN Office in Geneva
- 07.28-18:24 Armenian Defense Minister, Russian Ambassador discuss military political situation in the region
- 07.28-18:03 COVID 19 updates – over 10 million recoveries globally
- 07.28-17:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-20
- 07.28-17:42 Asian Stocks - 28-07-20
- 07.28-17:33 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces receives US Ambassador
17:40, 07.22.2020
Viewed 4026 times Serbian Minister says arms export to Armenia had approval from authorities
18:49, 07.24.2020
Viewed 4000 times Azerbaijan was, is and will remain an aggressor – Frank Engel
13:27, 07.25.2020
Viewed 3941 times Armenian PM calls Azerbaijanis’ actions an attempt to make Russia stage for ethnic clashes
00:02, 07.22.2020
Viewed 3261 times Armenian MOD reports a new attack of Azerbaijan on the borderline
11:56, 07.25.2020
Viewed 2960 times Armenian PM’s wife urges Azerbaijani women to join Women For Peace campaign