Famous Turkish actress marries ethnic Armenian businessman

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Famous Turkish actress Songul Oden, 41, has married ethnic Armenian Arman Bichakchian (Arman Bichakci), Arevelk news agency reports.

The couple dated four years and then got married.

Armen Bichakci was born and lives in Turkey. He is a businessman, working with world-famous Armenian jeweler Sevan Bichakci. His father, Zaven Bichakcian, is one of the Armenian clergymen in Istanbul.

