Situation relatively calm in Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight July 28-29, as well as in the morning of July 29, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 22 times from firearms, firing 497 shots at the Armenian positions”, she said, adding that the shots were mainly fired at the military positions located in the direction of Kolagir, Movses, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Koti, Yeraskh, Chiva, Zangakatun, Yelpin, Bardzruni, Angeghakot communities.

