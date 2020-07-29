Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-07-20

LONDON, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 July:

The price of aluminum up by 0.50% to $1700.50, copper price up by 0.48% to $6420.00, lead price down by 0.71% to $1813.00, nickel price up by 2.29% to $13773.00, tin price up by 1.10% to $17817.00, zinc price up by 0.82% to $2220.00, molybdenum price stood at $15719.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






