President of Belarus overcomes asymptomatic COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS/BELTA. President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has overcome asymptomatic COVID-19, Lukashenko announced in a meeting with senior officials and the staff of the national security system.

‘’I had coronavirus without knowing about it as I showed no symptoms’’, he said. “I apologize for my voice. I have had to talk a lot lately. But, most amazingly, as it turned out, I had coronavirus. This is the conclusion that the doctors made yesterday. It was an asymptomatic case," the head of state said.

“As I have said earlier, 97% of the Belarusians who contract the virus recover without showing any symptoms. Thank heavens, I was one of the asymptomatic ones,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.