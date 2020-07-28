COVID 19 updates – over 10 million recoveries globally  

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 16 million 687 thousand.

The global death toll has risen to 657,000.

More than 10 million 272 thousand patients have recovered.

The United States leads the list of top ten countries with the most COVID-19 confirmed cases – 4 million 434 thousand 185. Here the death toll has reached 150,198, according to the latest data.

The next is Brazil with both the confirmed cases and deaths. Here the number of confirmed cases is 2 million 231 thousand 871, that of deaths – 82,890.

India is the third now with 1 million 493 thousand 904 confirmed cases and 33,537 deaths.

The 4th place is captured by Russia which reported a total of 823,525 confirmed cases. 5,635 new cases have been confirmed in Russia in the past one day. So far, 13,504 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

Then comes South Africa – 452,529 confirmed cases and 7,067 deaths, Mexico – 395,489 confirmed cases and 44,022 deaths, Peru – 389,717 confirmed cases and 18,418 deaths, Chile – 347,923 confirmed cases and 9,187 deaths, Spain – 325,862 cases and 28,434 deaths. The top ten list ends with the UK – 300,111 confirmed cases and 45,759 deaths.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, is now the 27th in the list. 68 new cases have been confirmed in the past one day, bringing the total to 83,959, out of which 78,934 have already recovered. The death toll in China stands at 4,634.

Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases have reached 1,145. The death toll is 16.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 215 countries and territories.

