Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-07-20

YEREVAN, 28 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.33 drams to 484.64 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 568.29 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 6.71 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.94 drams to 623.93 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 518.16 drams to 30175.98 drams. Silver price up by 29.37 drams to 379.8 drams. Platinum price up by 36.93 drams to 14459.67 drams.