Armenian President congratulates Peru’s President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Peru Martín Vizcarra on the national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In his congratulatory letter the Armenian President expressed confidence that the relations between Armenia and Peru will continue developing both at the bilateral and multilateral platforms for the benefit of the two peoples.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





