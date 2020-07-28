Renovation of homes damaged from Azerbaijani shelling launched in Armenia’s Tavush province

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The renovation of homes in Armenia’s Tavush province, which were damaged recently from the Azerbaijani shelling on the border, has already launched, Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan said on Facebook.

“We will build a double in front of each damaged house”, he said.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province, targeting civilian settlements and infrastructures. Currently the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively calm.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan