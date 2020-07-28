Ruling faction MPs will soon meet with Constitutional Court judge candidate

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament will most likely hold a meeting with Vahram Avetisyan, who has been nominated for the position of the Constitutional Court judge by the government, in the coming days, faction MP Sisak Gabrielyan told a press conference in Armenpres.

“I think that the other political forces will also meet with him. There will be meetings with the factions, and maybe, our positions will be more understandable”, he said.

Asked how unexpected the nomination of this candidate by the government was, given that names of other peoples were being mentioned, the lawmaker said: “It was unexpected for me because I am not a subject nominating a candidate. Let me avoid commenting on the candidate, especially when he has been my lecturer. I know him, he is a very good specialist. The rest will be clear after the voting by the ruling and the other factions”, the lawmaker said.

