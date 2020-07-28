German relevant authorities investigate incident of setting Armenian Embassy’s official car on fire

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Germany’s relevant authorities are conducting investigation to find out the people who deliberately set the official vehicle of the Armenian Embassy on fire, the Armenian Embassy in Germany said.

On July 23, at 00:12, the official vehicle of the Armenian Embassy in Germany was set on fire. The German Federal Foreign Office, the Berlin Police and respective police agencies have been officially notified about the incident. The possibility of arson was being considered. After the recent events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azerbaijanis living in different countries are conducting provocations, attack Armenians and make attempts of damaging the property of Armenians.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan