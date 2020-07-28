Armenia Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Board of the Central Bank of Armenia made a decision during today’s session to keep the refinancing rate unchanged, setting it at 4.5%, the CBA told Armenpress.

“The lombard repo rate provided by the Central Bank has been set at 6.0%, the interest rate of funds attracted from banks by the CBA has been set at 3.0%”, the statement says.

