Homeless former convict placed in nursing home with support of Artsakh Ombudsman

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. A former convict applied to the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman, noting that he had been homeless for days after his release from the penitentiary and asked for the Ombudsman’s assistance in resolving the issue, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

As a result of the effective cooperation between the Ombudsman’s staff and the Ministry of Labor, Social and Housing Affairs, the relevant documents of the citizen were quickly prepared and he settled in the nursing home of Stepanakert.

With the Human Rights Ombudsman's intervention, the payment of the person's pension was also resumed, which was suspended for several months due to procedural issues.