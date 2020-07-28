Armenian FM holds phone talk with Lebanese counterpart

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation with Lebanon’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Nassif Hitti, the Armenian MFA said.

The ministers exchanged views on the ways to further strengthen and expand the bilateral cooperation.

In the context of overcoming the socio-economic challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, both sides highlighted the role of international cooperation and mutual support.

The Armenian and Lebanese FMs also discussed a number of regional and international issues. FM Mnatsakanyan touched upon issues relating to the regional peace and security and introduced Armenia’s approaches on these matters to his Lebanese counterpart.

