Relative calm on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight July 27-28, as well as in the morning of July 28, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime 17 times from firearms, firing around 220 shots at the Armenian positions”, she said, adding that the shots were mainly fired at the military positions located in the direction of Chinari, Tsghun, Zangakatun, Chiva communities.

