LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-07-20

LONDON, JULY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 July:

The price of aluminum stood at $1692.00, copper price stood at $6389.50, lead price stood at $1826.00, nickel price stood at $13465.00, tin price stood at $17624.00, zinc price stood at $2202.00, molybdenum price up by 0.42% to $15719.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.