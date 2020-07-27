Moderna launches large-scale experiments of COVID-19 vaccine

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S.- based ‘’Moderna Therapeutics’’ co-founded and chaired by Noubar Afeyan, informed on July 27 that they have entered another stage of COVID-19 vaccine experiments. Nearly 30 thousand people who have not been infected with coronavirus in the past are involved in the experiments.

ARMENPRESS reports the Russian service pf ‘’Voice of America’’ informs that this is the 1st experiment implemented in the sidelines of the government’s program.

The U.S. government provided nearly 1 billion USD for the program of ‘’Moderna Therapeutics’’ and selected its vaccine for mass experiment.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan