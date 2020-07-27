Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-07-20

YEREVAN, 27 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.32 drams to 484.97 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 4.92 drams to 567.71 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.92 drams to 622.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 351.77 drams to 29657.82 drams. Silver price down by 6.24 drams to 350.43 drams. Platinum price up by 286.93 drams to 14422.74 drams.