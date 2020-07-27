Economy’s branches restoring: Economic activity index grew in June compared to May

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. During the current novel coronavirus pandemic, Armenia’s economic activity index, starting from May, is growing compared to the previous month.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Committee, the economic activity index increased by 13.3% in May compared to April, meanwhile, the index in June increased by 14.8% compared to May.

Moreover, in June, compared to May, both the industrial production, the construction volumes, the trade turnover, the services volume and the external trade turnover have increased. In particular, in June, compared to May, the expert volume grew by 14.7%, and the import grew by 13.1%. The construction volume increased by 21.6% in June compared to May.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan