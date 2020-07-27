President Sarkissian signs a number of laws
YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws on July 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpres.
The laws concern making changes and amendments to the Laws on Advertisement, SNCOs, Military-Industrial Complex, Defense, the Labor Code, etc.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
