President Sarkissian signs a number of laws

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a number of laws on July 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpres.

The laws concern making changes and amendments to the Laws on Advertisement, SNCOs, Military-Industrial Complex, Defense, the Labor Code, etc.

