Ruling My Step faction plans to hold meeting with Constitutional Court judge candidate

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. The ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament is planning to hold a meeting with Vahram Avetisyan, who has been nominated for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court, Faction head Lilit Makunts said at a press conference.

“The government has nominated a candidate for the Constitutional Court judge. My Step has enough time to be able to address all our questions to the candidate both in the parliament’s session hall and also during a meeting which we are going to hold soon. The MPs will express their position after the meeting”, Lilit Makunts said.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan