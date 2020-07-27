Armenia’s economic activity index declined by 4.7% in six months

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has declined by 4.7% in January-June 2020 compared to January-June 2019, according to the data of the National Statistical Committee.

The industrial production volume increased by 1.5%, that of the gross agricultural production – 1.7%. The construction volume declined by 23.4% compared to January-June 2020. The decline in trade turnover comprised 11.1% in January-June, that in the services – 6.4%.

The consumer price index increased by 0.5%, the industrial production price index – 0.7%. The electricity production volume increased by 4.4%. The average nominal monthly salary increased by 5.4%, comprising 186,410.

Decline was observed in the external trade turnover volumes, nearly 10.7%. Moreover, the export declined by 6.5% and the import by 12.9%.

The decline in economic activity is conditioned by the novel coronavirus which is affecting economies of almost all countries.

