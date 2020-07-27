3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 215, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 153.

The number of active cases is 61.

Currently 128 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 4774 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan