Yerevan Mayor takes brief vacation

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has taken a brief vacation from July 27 until July 31, his spokesperson Hakob Karapetyan said on Facebook.

“The Mayor will be in Armenia during vacation”, the spokesman said.

