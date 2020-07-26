ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Azerbaijani forces fire AGS-17 grenade launcher at Armenia border
Azerbaijani snipers fire at Armenian borderguards
Armenian MOD reports a new attack of Azerbaijan on the borderline
Pashinyan highlights strengthening OSCE monitoring capacities in a conversation with UN Gen.-Sec.
Azerbaijani people should prepare their leadership to peace – Armenia MFA spokesperson
50 homes damaged from recent Azerbaijani shelling in Armenia’s Tavush province – Governor
Remnants of downed Azerbaijani drones displayed in Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian, Russian servicemen to develop new ways on fighting against UAVs
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urge to refrain from threats to critical infrastructure
U.S. House passes Pallone amendment demanding greater oversight on U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan
US citizens launch petition urging to halt military aid to Azerbaijan
U.S. House passes Artsakh aid amendment
U.S. Rules House Committee rules "out of order" Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus’ amendment
Garo Paylan addresses questions to Turkey’s MFA for overtly supporting Azerbaijan
Armenian PM calls Azerbaijanis’ actions an attempt to make Russia stage for ethnic clashes
Union of Armenians of Russia reports arrests of Azerbaijanis in Moscow
Violence and provocation against Armenians abroad directed by Azerbaijani state structures – MFA
Russian FM meets with representatives of Armenian,A zerbaijani communities
Armenian Deputy PM assesses incident with ‘’Food city’’ inadmissible at EEC Council session
Armenia applies to EAEU colleagues over recent ban on sale of Armenian fruits in Russia
Unidentified people attempt to burn down Armenian cafes in Ukraine
Official car of Armenian Embassy in Germany set on fire
UCHR satisfies application to take urgent measures over Narek Sardaryan, detained by Azerbaijanis
Artsakh's foreign ministry disseminates implementation report of resolution ‘Missing Persons’ at UN
Armenia unconditionally supports Cyprus against Turkish invasion – MP
COVID-19: Armenia reports 383 new cases, 509 recoveries in one day
10 new cases COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh
Healthcare worker dies from coronavirus in Armenia
Another medical worker dies in Armenia of COVID-19
EU and WHO continue their support to Armenia with essential supplies for COVID-19 frontline
Donation of Japanese-made Avigan to Armenia
Mask cuts COVID-19 spread risk by 65%, experts say
Austria completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
EITI International Council grants Armenia status of country having satisfactory progress
After 50 years STARMUS festival will again bring world leading scientists to Armenia
Armenian Speaker of Parliament signs law on making amendments to Law on Constitutional Court
Constitutional bodies will nominate candidates for CC judges within two-month period – minister
Empowering Remote Border Communities fundraising-campaign launches in Armenia
Donations to Servicemen Support Fund amount to 192 million AMD
Armenia’s longest zipline launches in Kapan town
Armenia Police neutralize Iranian citizen of Azerbaijani origin
President of Artsakh introduces new healthcare minister to staff
3 Armenians elected members of Syrian parliament