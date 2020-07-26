ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Azerbaijani forces fire AGS-17 grenade launcher at Armenia border

Azerbaijani snipers fire at Armenian borderguards

Armenian MOD reports a new attack of Azerbaijan on the borderline

Pashinyan highlights strengthening OSCE monitoring capacities in a conversation with UN Gen.-Sec.

Azerbaijani people should prepare their leadership to peace – Armenia MFA spokesperson

50 homes damaged from recent Azerbaijani shelling in Armenia’s Tavush province – Governor

Remnants of downed Azerbaijani drones displayed in Yerevan, Armenia

Armenian, Russian servicemen to develop new ways on fighting against UAVs

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urge to refrain from threats to critical infrastructure

U.S. House passes Pallone amendment demanding greater oversight on U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan

US citizens launch petition urging to halt military aid to Azerbaijan

U.S. House passes Artsakh aid amendment

U.S. Rules House Committee rules "out of order" Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus’ amendment

Garo Paylan addresses questions to Turkey’s MFA for overtly supporting Azerbaijan

Armenian PM calls Azerbaijanis’ actions an attempt to make Russia stage for ethnic clashes

Union of Armenians of Russia reports arrests of Azerbaijanis in Moscow

Violence and provocation against Armenians abroad directed by Azerbaijani state structures – MFA

Russian FM meets with representatives of Armenian,A zerbaijani communities

Armenian Deputy PM assesses incident with ‘’Food city’’ inadmissible at EEC Council session

Armenia applies to EAEU colleagues over recent ban on sale of Armenian fruits in Russia

Unidentified people attempt to burn down Armenian cafes in Ukraine

Official car of Armenian Embassy in Germany set on fire

UCHR satisfies application to take urgent measures over Narek Sardaryan, detained by Azerbaijanis

Artsakh's foreign ministry disseminates implementation report of resolution ‘Missing Persons’ at UN

Armenia unconditionally supports Cyprus against Turkish invasion – MP

COVID-19: Armenia reports 383 new cases, 509 recoveries in one day

10 new cases COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

Healthcare worker dies from coronavirus in Armenia

Another medical worker dies in Armenia of COVID-19

EU and WHO continue their support to Armenia with essential supplies for COVID-19 frontline

Donation of Japanese-made Avigan to Armenia

Mask cuts COVID-19 spread risk by 65%, experts say

Austria completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

EITI International Council grants Armenia status of country having satisfactory progress

After 50 years STARMUS festival will again bring world leading scientists to Armenia

Armenian Speaker of Parliament signs law on making amendments to Law on Constitutional Court

Constitutional bodies will nominate candidates for CC judges within two-month period – minister

Empowering Remote Border Communities fundraising-campaign launches in Armenia

Donations to Servicemen Support Fund amount to 192 million AMD

Armenia’s longest zipline launches in Kapan town

Armenia Police neutralize Iranian citizen of Azerbaijani origin

President of Artsakh introduces new healthcare minister to staff

3 Armenians elected members of Syrian parliament