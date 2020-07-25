Opposition Prosperous Armenia faction to hold working discussion
YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the Parliament has initiated a working discussion on July 25, faction MP Iveta Tonoyan told Armenpress.
“General agenda issues will be discussed”, she said.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
