President of Artsakh appoints new deputy prosecutor general

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree today on relieving Sergey Stepanyan from the position of deputy prosecutor general of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to another presidential decree, Sasun Gabrielyan has been appointed deputy prosecutor general of Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan