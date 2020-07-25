Coronavirus: Iran’s total number of recoveries passes 250,000

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The number of patients who recovered from the novel coronavirus in Iran has surpassed 250,000, the healthcare ministry’s official said, RIA Novosti reports.

2,316 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iran in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 288,839.

The death toll has risen to 15,484.

Reporting by Angela Hambardzumyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan