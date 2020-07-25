10 new cases COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 203, the ministry of healthcare said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 148.

The number of active cases is 55.

Currently 104 people are quarantined.

No death cases have been registered in the Republic.

So far, 4521 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan