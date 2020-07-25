Armenian PM’s wife urges Azerbaijani women to join Women For Peace campaign

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan commented on the recent clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis abroad.

In a Facebook post, Anna Hakobyan said on July 13, when the active military operations have started on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as a result of the Azerbaijani attack and had a tendency to deepen, she has urged the Azerbaijani women and mothers “to call on their country’s leadership to stop the military operations and do not endanger the lives of Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers”.

“I did this as author of the Women For Peace campaign, which aims at uniting women against wars, creating a favorable environment so that the leaders of the conflicting countries will search for solutions to conflicts around negotiation table.

Several mothers of Azerbaijani soldiers responded to this call through Azerbaijani media outlets greatly controlled by the leadership, and the answer was the following: “As a mother of a soldier I state: Fight. Go ahead Azerbaijani soldier. Fight. Homeland is the only mother of soldier. The fight for the homeland is a sacred fight”.

Thus, according to the Azerbaijani state propaganda, the Azerbaijani mothers rejected my call on stopping the military operations and moving towards peace. Instead, they announced that they are sending their sons to fight and die in the sacred fight. A large number of Azerbaijanis were killed in the following days”, Anna Hakobyan said.

She said it’s already several days the “sacred fight for the homeland” has gone beyond the boundaries of the conflict zone.

“Azerbaijanis living in Russia, different European countries started various actions against Armenians in that cities in order to avenge their killed compatriots. Firstly, they were stomping on Armenian apricots, then banned the sale of the apricot in the trade centers owned by them, then attacked the Armenian women during the protest, set on fire the vehicle of the Armenian embassy, broke the cars, stores of Armenians, attacked and beat an Armenian man.

The Azerbaijani actions didn’t go unanswered: our compatriots, of course, had to defend themselves”, she said, adding that now not only the life of soldiers is under danger, but also the life of Armenians and Azerbaijanis living in Moscow, Brussels, Los Angeles, etc.

“I urge the Azerbaijani women and mothers to be more courageous and join the Women For Peace campaign.

As violence brings new violence”, Anna Hakobyan said.