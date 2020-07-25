LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-07-20

LONDON, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $1692.00, copper price down by 1.86% to $6389.50, lead price up by 0.72% to $1826.00, nickel price down by 0.24% to $13465.00, tin price down by 0.45% to $17624.00, zinc price down by 0.54% to $2202.00, molybdenum price up by 1.00% to $15653.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.