Economic restoration program discussed at Government

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Headed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation took place at the Government to discuss the program of economic restoration.

Particular attention was paid to the problems facing export-oriented branches, as well as capital investments, construction, tourism. It was mentioned that the program provides extra tools aimed at the fostering of the economy.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, an exchange of ideas over the program took place, a number of proposals were made.

Pashinyan highlighted speedy decision making and tasked officials in charge to present concrete steps in a short period of time.

