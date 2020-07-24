Countries selling arms to Azerbaijan must set preconditions for its use in the contract – MP

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. The countries selling arms to Azerbaijan must set clear preconditions in the contract which will prohibit their use first of all against civilians, MP representing ‘’My step’’ bloc Vladimir Vardanyan said, commenting on the positions of Armenia following its victories in July clashes against Azerbaijan which were presented by PM Pashinyan on July 23.

Referring to the establishment of an effective international monitoring mechanism and its possible results, Vardanyan said, ‘’If the side reach an agreement on the establishment of an effective international monitoring mechanism, they will express also their consent to preserve those rules. And from the point of view, the OSCE Minsk Group will have an opportunity to be more actively involved in that process’’.

Speaking about the tool of establishing direct contact between Armenian and Azerbaijani servicemen proposed by PM Pashinyan, the MP noted that the direct contact will in many circumstances give an opportunity to avoid from incidents which can take place when the sides have no deliberate intention to violate the ceasefire. Vardanyan also thinks that this tool can raise mutual confidence between the sides and become an important tool to avoid misunderstandings. ‘’But it’s hard to say if Azerbaijan will agree to given the military rhetoric in Azerbaijan’’, he said.

Referring to the firing at the civilians by Azerbaijan, Vardanyan expressed confidence that the recent incidents on the border with Armenia, as well as during the April war and the contact line in general, are just targeted attacks by Azerbaijanis against civilians, which can be assessed as not a side effect of the clashes, but a serious violation of the Geneva Convention or crimes against humanity.

‘’The countries selling arms to Azerbaijan must clearly understand that they should set preconditions of in which conditions and how those arms should be used’’, he said.

The MP also noted that the Minsk Group has no alternative and Armenia has always emphasized the necessity of the negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group and these negotiations should go on.

Referring to the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, he said, ‘’We once again reaffirmed that no one should speak in the language of threats or use of force with Armenia or Artsakh. We reaffirmed our readiness to continue this process with peaceful negotiations. And we also showed that Armenia is capable to protect its borders and guarantee the security of the Republic of Artsakh and its population’’.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan, Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan