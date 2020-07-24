Russia is very sensitive towards developments on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Putin

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia is very sensitive towards the developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the session of the Security Council.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson to the Russian President, noted that during the session the relations of Russia with CIS countries, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, particularly in the light of the escalations on the border between the two countries, were discussed.

