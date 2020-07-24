President Sarkissian visits family of fallen soldier

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Elbakyan family in Marmashen community of Shirak province, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Their son, Sos Elbakyan, captain of the Armenian Armed Forces, has recently been killed from the Azerbaijani shooting in the Tavush section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

President Sarkissian extended his deep condolences to the soldier’s parents, stating that their son has sacrificed his life defending the border of the homeland and the peace and security of all of us. He also thanked the soldier’s parents for growing him up so patriot. “I bow before his memory. His heroic deed is immortal”, the President said, adding that everyone in Armenia is proud of the Army and its courageous soldiers.

