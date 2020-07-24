Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-07-20

YEREVAN, 24 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 July, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 485.29 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.36 drams to 562.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.80 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.47 drams to 618.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 410.06 drams to 29306.05 drams. Silver price up by 9.67 drams to 356.67 drams. Platinum price up by 221.31 drams to 14135.81 drams.