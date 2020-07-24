Spanish Congress member expresses solidarity to Armenian people

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Congress of Spain Joan Baldoví expressed his solidarity to the Armenian people.

“I express my solidarity to the Armenian people. Peace is the only possible way”, he said on Twitter.

Another Spanish politicians have also expressed concerns over the recent escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Senator Vicenc Vidal said earlier that he is expressed by the aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia and Nagorno Karabah. “Artsakh is Armenia”, the Senator said.

José Enrique Aguar Vila, chair of the Spanish Contigo social-liberal party also expressed his support to the Armenian people, adding that the interference of the third countries can destabilize the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan