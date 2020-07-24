PM chairs consultation discussing finance ministry’s 2019 activity report

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation during which the participants discussed the report on the 2019 activity of the finance ministry, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan reported the actions taken aimed at the fiscal policy, effective management of finances, state debt, introduction of accounting system, etc.

The consultation also touched upon the reforms being implemented by the ministry, including in the tax and procurement systems, as well as the cooperation with the international financial organizations.

PM Pashinyan highlighted the programs being implemented by the ministry and emphasized the necessity of constantly taking actions aimed at the effective management of finances.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan