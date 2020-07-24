Armenian PM congratulates President of Uzbekistan on birthday

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the latter’s birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. President,

Accept my sincere congratulations on your birthday.

I wish you a lot of energy, new success and achievements in your responsible state activity, as well as fulfilment of goals for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan.

I am confident that with joint efforts the traditional friendly ties between our states will consistently develop in all areas which is completely in the interests of our peoples.

I sincerely wish you, as well as your family members and relatives good health, happiness and all the best, and to the good people of Uzbekistan – peace, welfare and prosperity”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan