Lebanese politician Yacoub Sarraf condemns Azerbaijani attack on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Lebanese politician Yacoub Riad Sarraf, who has long served as defense minister, condemned the recent military attack of Azerbaijan against Armenia.

“I resolutely condemn the military attack against Armenia perpetrated by Azerbaijani armed forces on July 12. It is very concerning that these military actions have been accompanied by the threats to launch missile strikes against Armenian nuclear power plant.

This type of nuclear threats are irresponsible and should be unequivocally condemned by the international community.

It is not accidental that the only country which stood by and instigated Azerbaijan to undertake these irresponsible actions has been Turkey.

The destabilizing role of Turkey in number of its neighboring regions attest to unjustified hostile attitude of this country towards peaceful nations from North Africa to Middle East, from South Caucasus to Eastern Mediterranean.

We have known Armenia and Armenians for centuries, we know their civilizational role in the history of the Middle East, we know them as devoted citizens of Lebanon which have a strong sense of national and regional identity. We know their security sensitivity and we have witnessed their uniteness in addressing and overcoming all the threats and challenges to their national agenda. We stand strong with them”, the Lebanese politician said on Twitter.