Renderforest announces launch of video maker app for iPhone users

YEREVAN, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. Renderforest today announced the launch of “Renderforest - Video Maker” application for iPhone users, which will make the video creation process even more fast and easy.

Users will be able to make professional videos for business or personal use in 3 simple steps:

Pick a template

Customize

Download the video in the desired resolution

This is the first app launched by Renderforest, and as stated by Narek Safaryan, the CEO of Renderforest, “All this time we have been developing not just a mobile version of our website but a top-notch app. With advanced features and intuitive user interface, it will drive the user experience to a new level.”

Following the product-promise of being the most user friendly and effective video creation app, Renderforest takes the advantage of its website and incorporates the rich functionality and countless templates into the app, which lets users create on the go.

The application provides a diverse set of features and categories to get stunning videos.

Basic features include:

Export your videos in Full HD quality

Add a voice-over to your videos

Preview any scene with the snapshot feature

Availability of over 130 tracks and option to upload your own

Save your files in Media Library

Save and manage your projects in cloud, whenever and however you want

24/7 customer support

Get the exclusive early access to the Renderforest - Video Maker app.

Empowered by full flexibility and independence from the website, users will be able to easily continue the creation of their video materials on mobile, thus promoting their brand anytime and from anywhere in the world.

About Renderforest:

Renderforest is an all-in-one branding platform that offers its users the best online branding tools to create high-quality videos, logos, mockups, and websites with minimal time and effort.

You can start with our online logo maker, give a photorealistic look to your products through mockup maker, then create professional videos and animations, and finally get a creative website for your project.

Renderforest Video-Maker is a cloud-based video maker for creating intro videos for YouTube, explainer animations, kinetic typography, product or service promotional videos, music visualizations, wedding or travel slideshows, mobile app promotions, event invitations, corporate presentations, infographics, and a lot more.