FM Mayilian receives new Head of ICRC Artsakh Mission

STEPANAKERT, JULY 24, ARMENPRESS. On July 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received the newly appointed Head of the Stepanakert Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission Bertrand Lamon, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

During the meeting, Bertrand Lamon briefed the Foreign Minister on the programs to be implemented by the ICRC in the near future. The sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to the activities of the ICRC Mission in the Republic.

Masis Mayilian expressed readiness to support the ICRC Mission in the Republic in every possible way, noting the importance of the activities of the ICRC Office in Artsakh in addressing humanitarian issues.